CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Police have identified a man killed a motorcycle crash on I-91 north in Cromwell on Wednesday.
State Police said the motorcycle, driven by Paulinton Johnson of East Hartford, was traveling on I-91 north around 1:30 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle.
The crash occurred between exits 22 and 23.
Police said the motorcycle went off the roadway and into the wire rope guide rail.
Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.