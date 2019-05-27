MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – Police have identified a man that was killed during a motorcycle crash in Marlborough Monday afternoon.
The crash closed a section of Route 2 in Marlborough during the investigation, but the roadway has since reopened.
According to state police, 60-year-old Yvan Soucy of Colchester was killed in the crash.
Police said Soucy was driving the motorcycle eastbound on Route 2, for an unknown reason, the motorcycle went off the roadway.
The motorcycle hit a section of the metal beam guardrail and Soucy was ejected from the motorcycle.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police.
Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for updates on this story.
