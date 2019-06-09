NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man has died from his injuries sustained in a New Haven shooting Saturday night.
Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of a person shot around 11:39 p.m. on Button Street between Spring Street and Putnam Street.
When officers arrived with New Haven Fire and American Medical Response, they located 29-year-old Mark Allen Moore suffering from a gunshot wound in a parked car.
Moore was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital and died from his injuries.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Witnesses are urged to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(1) comment
No worries. The new gun locker and ghost gun laws will fix all of this. Just ask Chris Murphy.
