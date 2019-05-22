NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in New Haven late Tuesday night.
The homicide was reported near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Redfield Street around 11:30 p.m.
Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Thomas Hart.
The police department's Shotspotter detection system picked up the shooting.
Officers located Hart in the street. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The road remained closed while police investigated.
This is the second homicide of the year in New Haven.
There's no word on any suspects.
No other details were released.
"I got a 12-year-old in the house getting ready for school and that’s not good at all," said Richard Harris, an eyewitness. "I don’t want to be here with him, I could walk down the street with him and he could get hit by a stray bullet. I don’t want that for my son. I hope things change around here."
Police said it's unknown if the shooting is related to another one that happened in the same exact area on Monday.
In that case, a 21-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
“A couple days of violence, Monday and Tuesday’s violence," Harris said. "Me personally I think it's just new people.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
Callers can remain anonymous.
