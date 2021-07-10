NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after being shot over the weekend.
It happened around 4:10 Saturday morning on Lombard Street.
Police say officers initially responded to the area after being alerted to a Shot Spotter activation and receiving several 911 calls about a person that had been shot.
Investigators found 20-year-old Kevin Bonilla suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made in connection with Bonilla's murder.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken to police yet are asked to contact the department at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.