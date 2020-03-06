HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating the deadly overnight shooting of a 21-year-old man.
Police said the homicide happened in the area of 469 Farmington Ave., near Sherman Street late Thursday night.
The victim, identified as Andre Keene, of Hartford, was taken to St. Francis Hospital and pronounced dead around 3 a.m. on Friday.
Crime scene tape was put up around an apartment building, while officers took photos and scoured the area for evidence.
Police revealed that the victim lived in the apartment building.
They also said it was a targeted attack with no threat to the public.
Officials said the homicide was not related to Wednesday night's shooting where a 25-year-old was killed.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS.
(2) comments
I was in that area during the day,and I may say,
"didn't see any sign that the HPD was on duty"-we
have to get our police back on the beat.
Ok clergy where are you hiding. No news conference. No protests. Only when a cop is involved does the clergy show up. Hypocrites.
