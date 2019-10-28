PRESTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police have identified the man killed in a drive-by shooting in Preston early Saturday morning.
Police say 35-year-old Robert Thompson, of Preston, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
It happened in the area of Route 12 and Route 2A.
Officers were called to the area after a driver reported hearing gunshots.
As Troop E responded, Ledyard Police escorted a vehicle carrying a gunshot victim to L&M Hospital in New London.
The victim later died at the hospital.
Police said the suspect left the crime scene, but they have developed a person of interest.
An autopsy will be conducted on Sunday to determine the cause and manner of death.
(1) comment
R.I.P Robert S. Thompson
https://tinyurl.com/yyymwtww
