HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened overnight on New Britain Avenue near Julius Street, said officials.
Police said a truck and a scooter were involved in the crash. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene.
According to police, the driver of the pickup truck turned south onto Julius Street from New Britain Avenue and hit a the person on a scooter driving east on New Britain Avenue.
The operator of the scooter, identified as 42-year-old Wilson Matos, was brought to Hartford Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Officials say the crash closed New Britain Avenue between Broad Street and Washington Street. The area has since reopened.
Crime Scene Division Detectives are conducting an investigation.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
