THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Harwinton man was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Thomaston.
The head-on crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Waterbury Road.
Police said 54-year-old Thomas Hill, who was driving a Kia Optima, was taken to the hospital where he died.
The driver of a pick-up truck involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Thomaston Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.