TORRINGTON (WFSB) – Police are investigating a crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon.
According to police, emergency personnel were called to the crash on New Litchfield Street near Hassig Road.
Two vehicles were found off the roadway and partially in the woods to the South of New Litchfield Street.
Police said two vehicles, including a 2010 Audi A4, were traveling west on New Litchfield Street (Rt. 202) at the time of the crash. These vehicles were witnessed by another motorist to have appeared to be racing.
According to police, the Audi passed the second vehicle by traveling into the eastbound lanes before it struck a third car. The operator of the car the Audi hit was pronounced dead at the scene. A female front seat passenger was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with internal injuries but reportedly non-life threatening at that time.
The operator of the Audi fled the scene of the crash on foot.
The operator of the second vehicle that was allegedly racing with the Audi and his vehicle were located a short time later. All three vehicles involved were seized as a result of the investigation.
Police identified the man that was killed as 47-year-old Sean Ryan of Watertown.
Police have identified the operator of the Audi A4 and the Accident Investigation Team is handling the crash. This person’s name is also being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.
Anyone having witnessed this crash is to contact Officer Tyler Otis at (860)489-2090 or Detective Kevin Tieman at (860)489-2063
WTF TPD? You'll release the victim's name, but not the name of the guilty punks? Pull your heads out of your fifth points of contacts and release the guilty punks' names.
