Torrington Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a deadly weekend crash.

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Torrington.

It happened on Winsted Road around 8 p.m.

Police said 53-year-old John Watson, of Torrington, was killed in the crash.

He was traveling southbound on Winsted Road at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.

