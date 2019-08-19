NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 southbound in Norwich was closed for several hours after a deadly tractor-trailer crash
The highway was closed between exits 13 and 11.
One lane on the northbound side of the highway was also closed as crews work to put the fire out.
State police said Route 2 eastbound to I-395 south is also closed.
All areas have since reopened.
According to state police, the driver of the tractor-trailer was hauling an over height trailer, which struck an overpass causing it to lose control.
The truck then turned on its side and caught on fire.
The driver of the truck was not injured, but the passenger, identified as 61-year-old Robert Neubig of Wallingford, was killed in the crash.
No additional information was released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.