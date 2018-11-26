GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – State Police identified the man killed in a two car crash in Griswold on Monday evening.
Police said 48-year-old Griswold resident, Kenneth Fitzgerald was a passenger in one of two cars that collided on a head-on crash on Route 183, or Voluntown Rd.
Police said the car Fitzgerald was riding in while traveling east crossed over the center line and struck an oncoming car.
Police said the drivers involved were injured and were taken to Backus Hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
