NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly weekend shooting in North Haven.
It happened near the corner of Dixwell Avenue and the entrance to Route 40 heading east on Saturday.
North Haven Police say someone shot from inside a vehicle into another.
Investigators found a man, identified as Davonte Warren, 28, of New Haven, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Eyewitness News learned paramedics tried to help Warren, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The area of Dixwell Avenue between Hartford Turnpike to State Street was shut down for awhile while police investigated.
State Police confirm to us they’re also helping with this investigation.
We’re also learning from North Haven Fire that a fleeing car from a nearby town disregarded Hamden Police, which had shut down Route 40 at Whitney Avenue.
This runaway vehicle then collided with another driver, causing a serious wreck.
Fire officials say this driver then ran away by foot and was pursued by local and State Police.
Police say there’s no immediate danger to the public.
The scene is cleared.
If you know anything, you’re asked to give North Haven Police a call.
Meanwhile, the department is sending their condolences to the victim’s family.
On Sunday, Senator Paul Cicarella issued a statement in response to the deadly shooting, saying:
“Yesterday our North Haven community experienced a series of unacceptable events. North Haven police and local first-responders did an incredible job facing these challenges. My heart goes out to the family of the individual who lost their life. What we saw this weekend is disturbing and I worry that it is part of a growing level of violent crime across our state that is endangering lives and demands action. Every day we read about car thefts that perpetuate other violent crimes or result in the injury of innocent bystanders from collisions on our roadways. Enough is enough.
I spoke to police chief Kevin Glenn after learning about yesterday’s shooting. He shared with me his concerns about the alarming increase in crime in our communities. Connecticut needs to address this rise in crime head-on as a call to action. It’s clear that current policies are not enough to prevent and stop crime. Violent crime is threatening our cities, towns and families. Current policies are not sufficiently addressing the juveniles who are involved in crimes to deter them from going down this path, or to have the proper consequences or rehabilitative plans in place when crime occurs. We're at the point that crime has reached an epidemic proportion.
I will meet with the chiefs from my district and look for their input to help stop the rising crime in the State of Connecticut. We need to bring all perspectives together to identify the root causes and address them with strong and comprehensive policy changes. We must ensure police have the tools, resources and support they need. We also must look to why current state policies are not working and how we can prevent crime before people, especially young people, go down the wrong path by focusing on opportunity. Innocent people are being hurt and property stolen in situations that have put many people at risk. It’s time for our families and neighbors to feel safe in every city and town in our state."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.