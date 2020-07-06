WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police are identifying an Ashford man who was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
The crash happened Sunday on Willington Hill Road in the area of Mirtyl Road.
According to police, the motorcycle, being operated by 59-year-old Timothy Bisaccia, left the road and struck a rock.
Bisaccia was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-896-3222.
