NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

Authorities were called to to Bassett Street around 10:40 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls about a person that had been shot outside of a home.

Arriving officers found 33-year-old Allen Leeshawn Freeman, of Middletown, who had been shot.

They immediately began to administer medical aid.

He was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.

