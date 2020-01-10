BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning on Remington Street.
Police say they received a shotspotter alert and calls reporting the shooting around 1:32 a.m.
When officers arrived they found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Abdul Hassan Lemon.
He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
