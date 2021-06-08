LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police have identified a man who was shot and killed outside a law office in Litchfield on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 46 West Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, police identified that man as 39-year-old Matthew Bromley.

Police said he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The law office where the shooting happened outside of was Cramer & Anderson LLP.

On Monday, the law firm said the shooting involved partner Robert Fisher.

Police have identified Robert Fisher as a "subject" of the investigation. That's what police call someone involved in an investigation but aren't sure if they will face charges.

The law firm released a new statement on Tuesday saying "Cramer and Anderson LLP was informed this afternoon via a State Police press release of the identity of the victim involved in yesterday’s tragic incident. We express our condolences to the family of Matthew Bromley at this difficult time. We have conducted a review of client records and found no record of Mr. Bromley ever being a client of the firm, or being a listed adversarial party. The firm continues to cooperate with investigative authorities."

A lawyer who knows Fisher through the Litchfield County Bar Association described Fisher as friendly and even-tempered.

“We don’t know who’s gun it is, we don’t know how it happened,” said John Logan, who is a founding partner of Logan Vance Sullivan Kores.

He said it’s important not to jump to conclusions about what might have happened, adding that it’s surprising when a lawyer is the subject of a homicide investigation.

“As I said, Bob has always seemed to be of even temperament, so I would be surprised to hear that about Bob or any lawyer,” he said.

Barbara Morehouse, who lives next door to where the shooting happened, said she heard a scream and then a gunshot. Others in her family said they heard an argument beforehand.

“My daughter was really shaken up yesterday, I’m a little shaken up today because there’s still no information,” she said.

On Monday, police had said the shooter was identified and was cooperating with investigators. Police also said the shooter was licensed to carry a gun.

A firearm was recovered on the scene.

