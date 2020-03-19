DANBURY (WFSB) – Police have identified a man killed Wednesday night at a skate park in the city.
According to police, 21-year-old Willy Placencia of Danbury was stabbed multiple times during a fight officers were called to around 6:30 p.m.
Placencia was transported to Danbury Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police said the investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Danbury Police at 203-797-4662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.