COLCHESTER (WFSB) - State police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night, leaving one man dead.
Troopers identified the suspect as 38-year-old Elmar Baker.
They said they were called to Renee Drive at about 8 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive.
He was found in a parking lot with a stab wound to his abdomen, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been identified as 42-year-old Joseph Kolodnicki.
The victim’s wife who works with Baker told police she had just dropped Baker off.
She told police her husband followed her to the apartment and confronted baker and they began fighting.
Court documents said the victim’s wife described her husband as jealous and controlling. She described him as “verbally abusive but never physically abuse.”
Police said the incident was isolated.
Baker was initially a person of interest in the case. However, state police announced on Wednesday morning that he was officially charged with murder.
Baker was held on a $2 million bond and scheduled to face a judge in Norwich on Wednesday.
