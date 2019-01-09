NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man who was hit by a car in New Haven over the weekend has died from his injuries.
The incident happened at 270 Foxon Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. near Walmart and Days Inn on Saturday.
Police identified the man as 49-year-old Rafael Torres Jr.
Torres Jr. died on Tuesday.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and has cooperated with the investigation.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.