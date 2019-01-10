GROTON (WFSB) - Police have identified the man who died after he barricaded himself inside a home on Orion Avenue in Groton Wednesday.
Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro said officers were called to a home around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a "disturbance."
Officers said a woman told them that her husband was inside the home with a handgun. She reported that the gun had been fired inside.
Police said they were able to remove the woman and two young children and put them in a safe location.
The incident didn't end until after noon on Wednesday.
Police said a man was found dead in the home when tactical teams entered.
On Thursday, the man was identified as 35-year-old James Bangura.
His cause of death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the torso.
The incident closed the Naval Submarine Base New London's child development center for the day.
Also, base employees who live in the area of Orion Avenue were granted administrative leave until the incident was resolved.
Base officials instructed any employees with questions to contact their chain of command.
The town's school superintendent, Michael Graner, told Channel 3 that only a couple of students were impacted by the incident, so schools opened on schedule.
However, Graner said some middle school buses were affected.
Upon arrival at the home, Fusaro said officers heard the gunshots.
Immediately afterward, Fusaro said officers secured a perimeter around the area and called in mutual aid from departments in Ledyard, Waterford, the City of Groton and state police.
According to Fusaro, residents in the area of Orion and Proteus avenues had been told to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.
"There is no immediate threat to the public," Fusaro said. "It’s a confined incident. It did happen within the vicinity of the Navy Lodge here in Groton."
That's where officers were staged.
A lot of the families who live in the neighborhood are military members.
"It's literally right in our backyard. It's super quiet with the Navy being here, there's never any trouble. If there is, it's dealt with so quick, it's quiet," said Brian Leighton, neighbor.
