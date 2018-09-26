SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified the man who died after falling off a quarry in Suffield on Monday.
The incident happened at an abandoned quarry off Quarry Road and Phelps Road near the Granby line.
Emergency responders from Suffield and Granby rushed to the quarry after an eyewitness called 911 just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators used off road vehicles to reach the victim, but he had already died by the time they reached his body.
He was identified as 22-year-old Myles Simons, of Massachusetts.
They aren't sure what caused the man to fall, but they say they aren't ruling out anything.
"At this time, we don't know if this was a fall if this was intentional act or anything else. So that remains under investigation," said Captain Christopher McKee, Suffield Police Department.
An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner's office is underway.
Police said hikers aren't allowed in the area where the victim fell because it's dangerous.
Even though no trespassing signs are clearly posted in the area, McKee says people do it all the time. He hopes this can serve as a somber wake-up call.
"We don't want to have any tragedies like what we had tonight," said McKee.
Investigators believe the victim was alone before he fell.
