WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person was killed and another was hurt following a shooting at a convenience store in Waterbury.
Tuesday, police identified the victim as 45-year-old Henry Paulin of Waterbury.
The shooting happened at 173 Willow St., which is the address for the Green Store, just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Responding officers said they found Paulin on the floor inside the store. He suffered from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The victim was unconscious but breathing. Waterbury firefighters and ambulance medics provided medical care. The victim was transported to the Waterbury Hospital.
Police said they received information that before the shooting, several people were in the store having a loud discussion when multiple gunshots were fired. After the gunshots, everyone left the store except for the victim, who fell to the floor after being shot.
The victim was pronounced dead just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
The Office of the Chief Medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso. The manner was homicide.
Police were notified that a second male victim, age 33, had left the store before police arrived.
They found the second victim lying on the street in the area of 56 Ridgewood St. He had a gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right arm.
He was also transported to Waterbury Hospital. The second victim’s injuries were non-life threatening. However, he remained hospitalized as of Monday morning.
His name was not released.
Detectives and the Waterbury Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to help with the investigation.
Police said the investigation remained open.
Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.