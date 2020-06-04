NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - An investigation into a hostage situation in New Haven has ended.
The investigation unfolded at an apartment on Henry Street, early Thursday morning, where police said a woman was being held at gunpoint.
As of 9 a.m., the woman was released, however the male suspect was still barricaded inside.
He was eventually taken into custody a little before noon.
Police identified the man as 45-year-old David George Williams.
Police said it is believed this started as a domestic related incident. They said the man did not live at the apartment.
The public was asked to avoid the area of Dixwell and Henry streets, and some nearby apartments had to be evacuated as a precaution.
NHPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team were on scene.
