EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Two people died after they were struck by two passing cars on Roberts Street Monday night.
According to police, the victims exited their car for an unknown reason and were struck by two cars that were passing by.
They've been identified as 21-year-old Bianka Romero, of Windsor, and 22-year-old Marc Plaza, of East Hartford.
According to police, Romero and Plaza were traveling west when they stopped their car in the left westbound travel lane.
After exiting their vehicle, they were struck by two other vehicles traveling eastbound in the eastbound travel lanes.
"Specific circumstances remain under investigation; at this time it appears this was a tragic accident," police said in a press release.
Police said the drivers of the other vehicles involved remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
The area of Roberts Street between Forbes and Old Roberts was closed while police investigated but it has since reopened.
