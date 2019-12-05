Police identify mother found dead in home where missing toddler lived

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- As a statewide search continues for a missing 1-year-old girl, police identified her mother who was found dead inside their Ansonia home.
An Amber Alert was issued for Vanessa Morales on Wednesday afternoon.
A police investigation was also underway on Thursday at a Hamden donation center after investigators received a tip. State Police Major Crimes Unit was also on scene.
Earlier this week, investigators said Vanessa's disappearance is connected to a woman's death inside her home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia.
Police identified the woman as Christine Marie Holloway, saying she lived at the home.
The Associated Press said she is Vanessa's mother.
Police said Vanessa Morales was last seen by family members on Friday.
She was reported missing after officers did a well-being check at her home on Myrtle Avenue Monday evening.
That's when they found her mother dead inside. The child was nowhere to be found.
Police said Holloway died of blunt force trauma.
Vanessa and her mother lived at the home on Myrtle Avenue, police said.
The child's father occasionally stayed at the home but didn't live there.
Vanessa is described as standing 2'2" tall and weighing 17 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said they do not have a suspect in the homicide at this time but they are following several leads.
A silver alert was initially issued for Vanessa, but police said on Wednesday new information led them to believe an Amber Alert was necessary and could indicate they believe she was abducted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
(Ansonia police said on Thursday they had been spelling Vanessa's name incorrectly.)
