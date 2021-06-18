WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found dead inside a Westport home on Thursday evening.
Police said around 4 p.m., officers responded to a home on Lyndale Park for the report of an unresponsive female.
When officers arrived, they located the adult woman inside the home, and determined that she was dead.
After finding the woman, officers searched through the rest of the home and found a 7-year-old child who was also dead.
Westport school officials confirmed it was a mother and daughter.
On Friday evening, police identified the woman as 46-year-old Tracy Do.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Do's death as a suicide.
Police have not identified the daughter, but the Office of the Child Medical Examiner determined she drowned and ruled her death as a homicide.
Westport police said they were in the beginning stages of the investigation, but said this appears to be an isolated incident and there was no active threat to the community.
Court documents show an eviction was set to take place at the home.
Documents from March 29 show that the person who owns the property at 1 Lyndale Park sought to evict a woman from the home, filing a complaint saying the woman’s right to live in the home has been terminated.
Another occupant of the home was seeking to have that complaint dismissed.
Police said they could not comment on the court matter or name the owner of the home.
“This is a lengthy process because we want to be very thorough in order to properly determine what occurred,” said Westport Police Lt. David Wolf.
The Westport First Selectman also released a statement on Friday, saying "The community is dealing with an awful tragedy. Since this terrible event is still under investigation, I cannot comment on the details. My prayers and condolences are with the family. Police, first responders, public school personnel and students have been directly impacted by this devastating event. The entire community shares in their grief and sadness. Westport is a caring community and I know we will come together to support those who need to begin the healing process.
Westport's superintendent sent a letter to the school community, which addressed the deaths.
Dear Westport Families and Staff,
It is with great sadness that I write this message to the school community this evening. Late this afternoon, we were informed of the untimely and tragic loss of one of our parents and her beloved daughter. There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy. We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss.
At times like this, children, like adults, begin to think of their own experiences with death and many feelings surface. These feelings may focus on the person who has died, another person who has died in the past, an impending death, or anxiety about death in general. As a school staff, we encourage you to listen carefully to your child and answer questions openly and honestly should they occur. Accepting your child's feelings and validating them is beneficial. During the days ahead, your child may find it helpful to discuss his/her feelings with you or another adult.
The school district has begun to mobilize all of our resources to provide the necessary support to our students and faculty. More information will be forthcoming regarding emotional supports for members of our school community. If your child has questions or needs support, please reach out to a building administrator, school psychologist, counselor, or social worker. In the interim, we have provided the following resources for families.
Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool will be closed for students [Friday] but will be open for parents and students to access mental health services between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. More information will be provided to the Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.