COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle closed a part of Route 85 in Colchester for several hours
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, a man, identified as Ricky Ayala, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Ayala, 33, of Colchester, was driving north on Route 84 when he lost control of the motorcycle and went off the roadway.
He was the only person involved in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.
How many more cyclists have to die or sustain TBI. Before CT has a Helmet law? Colchester this time.
