EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A motorcyclist died following a crash in East Lyme on Sunday afternoon.
East Lyme police identified the victim as 42-year-old Frank Barabas Jr. of Montville.
According to police, the crash involving a motorcycle and another car happened on Boston Post Road (Route 1), around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The road was shut down between North Bridebrook and Four Mile River Road.
It reopened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for observation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lyme police at 860-739-5900.
