HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday evening.
They identified the victim as Charles Holder, 55, of Hartford.
He was riding a Suzuki bike that was legitimately registered, but didn't belong to him.
Crews responded to the area of 261 West Service Rd. after the motorcyclist collided with a guardrail.
According to police, the driver was ejected into the wood line and located by officers.
Hartford police are working to determine the cause of the crash.
Initial indications, according to police, were that Holder was not wearing a helmet and that speed was a contributing factor.
