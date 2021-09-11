SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A Stratford resident has died following a crash in Shelton Friday.
It all unfolded around 11:20 in the morning in the area of Old Stratford Road.
Police say a vehicle was exiting the Wheels Gas Station when it was struck by an oncoming motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Ryne Morra, 28, of Stratford, was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.
Charges have not been filed yet against the driver of the vehicle.
