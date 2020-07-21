HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash in Hartford early Sunday morning.
According to police, 26-year-old Jacob Uterstaedt, of Newington, was killed in the crash that happened on Newington Avenue.
The two-car crash shut down a busy section of the road early Sunday morning.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a sedan crossed over the double yellow lines and collided with a pick-up truck that was traveling northbound.
Police said the driver of the southbound vehicle, later identified as Uterstaedt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The operator of the northbound vehicle was transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
