NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning.
It happened on Branford Road.
On Wednesday, the man was identified as 52-year-old Douglas Clark, of North Branford.
"Our heart and deepest sympathy go out to Douglas family, friends and all who knew him," North Branford police said in a Facebook post.
Authorities had initially responded to the area for an unknown medical incident.
When they arrived, they found the man deceased near the road.
Detectives and the South Central Regional Traffic Unit later responded to the scene after the death was considered suspicious in nature.
Investigators determined that the man had been struck by a car and that the car had taken off.
Police say the vehicle in question is believed to have damage to its front right bumper, hood, and windshield.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-484-2703, anonymous tip line at 203-484-2201 or you can email Lemmons@nbpolicect.org.
