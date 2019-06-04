ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police have identified an item floating in the Connecticut River as the torso of a mannequin.
Around 2:15 p.m., police received a report from a fisherman of a body in the water in Enfield.
Officers were dispatched to South River Road.
The boat launch on South River Road was closed during the investigation.
According to police, they received a report from a local fisherman that he may have seen what he believed was a body submerged in the waters of the Connecticut River.
The Suffield Police Department, Suffield Fire Department and Ambulance Association, in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police Dive teams assisted with the search in the area.
