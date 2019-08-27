NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police identified two people who were killed after a car crashed into a building last Friday night.
Carlos Kercado, 42, and 32-year-old Emmanuel Torres became pinned between the building and the vehicle, police said. Their injuries were fatal.
Police said they responded to the Deli Market on Grand Avenue at Blatchley Avenue around 11:03 p.m. to investigate the vehicle into the building.
According to police, the operator of the vehicle was in stable condition and a passenger was treated for minor injuries.
No other details were released.
(1) comment
Yet another Type 2 right foot pedal error? Note the lack of skid marks. This is not that complicated. ‘A vehicle did not stop in time’. It does not matter who is at fault. 19 pedestrians and cyclists will die today and we need a solution. Why are those in charge at NHTSA and the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) not wanting to scientifically compare the ‘Killer” right foot braking method with the Left Foot Braking Method and either prove it inadequate or adopt it? ‘That’s the way it’s always been taught’, is not a scientific justification. It’s just Tradition and Testosterone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.