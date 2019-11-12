CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A person who died in a crash that kept a main road in Cheshire closed last week has been identified by police.
Police said 58-year-old Thomas Goerg was killed in the crash.
Ryan Sheehan, 38, sustained significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened on Waterbury Road, also known as Route 70, near Marion Road on Friday afternoon.
Police said Goerg was traveling west on Waterbury Road while Sheehan was traveling east when a collision occurred.
Police said both drivers of the cars involved needed to be extricated. They were brought to St. Mary's Hospital where Goerg succumbed to his injuries.
A juvenile also suffered minor injuries from the crash, but did not need to be extricated from the car.
The road reopened just before 5 p.m. on Friday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
