OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- I-95 south in Old Saybrook has reopened, several hours after a deadly crash Tuesday morning involving a tractor trailer and a box truck.
The highway was shut down between exits 68 and 67 after the crash was reported around 11 a.m.
Police said a box truck rear-ended a tractor trailer just before exit 67.
According to state police, a person was killed in the crash.
The driver of the box truck who was killed in the crash has been identified as Man Biao Luo of Flushing, NY.
State police said the driver of the tractor trailer was slowing for traffic and Luo showed no signs of slowing before hitting the back of the tractor-trailer.
I-95 south fully reopened just before 4 p.m.
Drivers in the area dealt with delays for several hours on local roads.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
