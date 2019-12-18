WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A suspect has been identified following shootings in Waterbury that happened earlier this month.
Edwin Guadalupe, 26, whose last known address was listed in Waterbury, is a suspect in two shootings that happened in the Walnut Street area on Dec. 9.
He is being sought.
Police said they responded to the first report around 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 near Walnut and North Walnut streets.
Video evidence showed a man on the corner of the streets pointing a gun and firing it several times toward East Farms Street.
Just before 8:45 p.m. the same night, police said they responded to another complaint that a vehicle was hit by gunfire.
Police said they learned that there was an argument involving several people near Walnut and East Farms streets.
The person who later reported the incident got into a vehicle and drove away. It was at that point that the vehicle was hit by the gunfire, police found.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Guadalupe was eventually identified as the suspect in both cases.
When found, he'll be charged with first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition.
Anyone who sees Guadalupe is asked to call Waterbury detectives at
