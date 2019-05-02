NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police have identified and are searching for a man connection to a gas station robbery last month.
New Haven police reported a gas station convenience store on Willow Street was robbed on April 22.
According to police, the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jose Antonio Cubiz.
Cubiz is described as a Hispanic male, stocky build, 5’8” tall with dark hair.
The warrant charges Cubiz with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, and second-degree threatening.
According to New Haven Police, Cubiz fits the description of the suspect in several other robberies, and the New Haven Police Department Robbery/Burglary unit is aware of the similarities.
Anyone who sees Cubiz or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.
