WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified a teenager and a 26-year-old who were killed in a crash in Winchester on Monday, according to police.
Kayla Lombardo, 19, from Winsted and Ryan Cote, 26, of Winsted were pronounced dead on scene.
Route 8 was closed but has since reopened following the incident, which happened late Monday.
The crash happened on Route 8 at the intersection of Route 20 around 11:55 p.m.
Lombardo lost control of a 2000 Honda Civic while traveling south. A tree was struck.
Three other people in the vehicle were hurt. One of them, a juvenile, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered severe injuries.
Abigail Passini, 18, from Winsted was also severely hurt.
Tyler Godfrey, 22, of Winsted received minor injuries.
Click here for traffic updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.