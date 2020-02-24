NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed Sunday afternoon.
Police say the homicide occurred around 3:48 p.m. at the condominium complex at 1425 Quinnipiac Avenue.
On Monday, officials identified the man killed as Dashown Myers of New Haven.
No additional details have been released at this time.
(1) comment
This is the kind of behavior that will turn a nice area into a slum very quickly.
