EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police have identified a teen killed in a crash overnight on I-95 south in East Lyme.
The crash happened at 2 a.m. Monday, shutting down the highway between exits 74 and 73.
According to state police, the car involved in the crash was being driven by 18-year-old Joey Gaudreau-Mitchell, of Storrs.
The car first traveled out of the left lane, across the left shoulder and into the median before hitting a delineator post. Then the car traveled back into the left lane and into the right shoulder, where it entered into a counterclockwise spin.
Police said the car then struck a concrete base and guardrail, sending it airborne. The car then rolled over before hitting a tree.
Gaudreau-Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The highway has since reopened.
