HARTFORD/WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 19-year-old male has died after being shot while driving in Hartford Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in Hartford, on Capitol Avenue.
Police said the car the teen was driving was traveling westbound near the Hartford, West Hartford town line when it was shot at.
The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Junny Lara-Velazquez, and a passenger were struck.
After the shooting, the car crashed into a building at 1037 Boulevard.
Lara-Velazquez was in critical condition but passed away just after 4 p.m.
His 17-year-old female passenger is in stable condition.
A third person was in the car but was not shot.
Channel 3 has a crew at the scene working to gather more info. Stay tuned for updates.
(1) comment
I'm in that area every week in daylight hours. So....as awful as this crime is, I've simply gotta hope it WASN'T random.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.