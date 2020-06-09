TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two teens died in a fiery crash in Torrington early Tuesday morning.
According to Torrington Police Chief William Baldwin, crews were called to the area of 255 Rossi Rd. around 2:45 a.m. to find a vehicle that had gone off the road and was fully engulfed in flames.
A preliminary investigation suggested that a vehicle with five people, a female and four males who were all between the ages of 14 and 16 on board, had gone off the roadway and down an embankment before striking a tree.
Two 16-year-old boys died as a result of the crash, police said.
They were later identified as Thomas Graveline, of Litchfield, and Matthew Rousseau, of Northfield. They were both back-seat passengers.
One teen was flown to Connecticut Children's Medical Center by way of the LifeStar emergency helicopter. Two others were taken to Waterbury Hospital and then transferred to Connecticut Children's.
Baldwin said that one teen is in serious condition and two others sustained serious injuries.
"Any time any youths are killed as a result of something like this, it absolutely takes its toll on all of us," Baldwin said.
All five teens were friends and attended Litchfield High School. Many peers are in shock.
"I would have never thought that my friend Thomas would have died at 16. It’s something hard to process. I remember he was not only a baseball player, but he was a hockey player. I talked to him a lot about hockey because I too was a hockey player," said Noah Waterfall, who is a former classmate and teammate.
Rossi Road by Town Farm Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Torrington Police Department.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-489-2090 or 860-489-2063.
