TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A 62-year-old woman was killed in a crash late Thursday night in Torrington.
Police said the one-car crash happened on Chestnut Hill Road, just after 11 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 2013 Nissan Rogue had struck a utility pole and a tree.
The woman, who has been identified as Victoria Alfano, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 489-2061.
