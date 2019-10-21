STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- UConn students are demanding change after a racist video circulated on social media.
Students held a "March Against Racism" on campus Monday afternoon.
Students are urging school administrators to act after the video, which showed three people walking outside the Charter Oak apartments on UConn’s campus yelling the "n-word," surfaced.
On Monday, the UConn Police Department announced they arrested two male students in connection to the video.
Police identified the students involved as 21-year-old Jarred Karal of Plainville and21-year-old Ryan Mucaj of Granby.
Police said a third person, who had accompanied the other two students outside the apartment, did not participate in the behavior and was not charged.
They say UConn hasn't done enough or acted quickly enough, including President Tom Katsouleas, who issued a statement more than a week after the incident was caught on video.
Students gathered at the student union and marched to the center of campus where they then shared their own experience with racism.
"But these acts are only a few of many racial incidents that have impacted marginalized groups on campus," said Tiyah Thompson, Assistant Treasurer of UConn NAACP.
The student government also encouraged all students to get involved.
"Today, we're calling you in, we're enjoying you to enjoy our efforts. We will not be idle during this time," said Emmanuel Chinyumba, UConn Undergraduate Student Government Vice President.
UConn students have been speaked out since the video circulated on Twitter. A second student shared a picture on social media of members of a fraternity who called her the "n-word."
Katsouleas joined the two-hour rally half-way through. He condemned racism in brief remarks, then stayed to listen to other students.
He also said he plans to work with students, including attending an African American Cultural Center even this coming Friday. He says he'll address student's concerns at that time.
(1) comment
Someone tell the UConn police about the 1st Amendment.
