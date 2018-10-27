ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State Police said they have identified a person who was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 southbound in Enfield on Saturday morning.
Dasia Blue, 29, of Hartford, was identified as the victim in a deadly crash that took place near the off ramp at Exit 47E around 7:45 a.m.
Police said Amber Nixon, 25, of Hartford, lost control of an Infinity Q50 and drove into a wooded area.
The car struck a tree and came to an uncontrolled final rest.
Nixon was attempting to get off the highway at Exit 47E.
Shaharia Jenkins, 24, of East Hartford, was transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries.
Nixon was transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Shelby Williams, 24, of Hartford, also suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.
The right lane and Exit 47E were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.
Click here for traffic updates.
The crash is under investigation.
Witnesses are urged to contact Trooper First Class Eric Kelly at 860-534-1000.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.