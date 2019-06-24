HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Hartford’s South End on Saturday evening.
Major Crimes Detectives responded to Winship Street at about 10 p.m., said Hartford Police Dept. Lt. Paul Cicero.
Lt Cicero said one person died in the shooting, and another person is in critical condition.
Police identified the victim that died as 24-year-old Eros Diaz of Avon.
Lt. Aaron Boisvert told media on scene that one victim, who was found with multiple gunshots in the road, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
Diaz was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a car nearby.
Lt. Boisvert said the shooting appears to have been targeted. Detectives with the State's Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Division expect to be on scene canvassing for the suspect, interviewing neighbors, and investigating the scene.
Police are urging those with information on the shooting to call Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
No worries. All those new gun laws by Malloy are going to work. Give it time. If not Chris Murphy will wander around Connecticut talking to people and getting free meals.
