WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Authorities have issued a warrant for a Waterbury man's arrest after a shooting Monday afternoon that left one person dead.
According to Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio, officers responded to John Street just before 4 p.m. for after receiving a report of gunshots in the area and that someone may have been shot.
Arriving officers located a man in the driveway and pronounced him dead.
On Wednesday, police identified the victim as William Charles David of Waterbury.
A handgun and shell casings was recovered at the scene.
However, the shell casings were a different caliber than the handgun that was recovered.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death as gunshot wounds of the head, torso, and upper extremity. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that David was involved in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend inside their second floor apartment that day.
During the altercation, the brother of the girlfriend, later identified as 35-year-old Waterbury resident Ramon Ocasio, arrived and confronted David.
David then exited the apartment at some point not too long after Ocasio's arrival and went outside.
Ocasio, who has been staying intermittently at the John Street apartment, went out onto the back porch and was arguing with David who was now out in the driveway of the residence.
Ocasio then fired several shots at David, striking him in the head, right arm, and back, before running down the back porch and fleeing the scene
Lt. Silverio says that police obtained a warrant for Ocasio's arrest on charges of murder, criminal use of a weapon, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
The suspect was seen driving away from the scene in a red Ford F150 pickup with Florida plates Z64DXC.
Anyone with any information on Ocasio's whereabouts is asked to contact Waterbury Police detectives at 203-574-6941 or dial 911.
Ocasio is considered armed and dangerous and police ask the public to not approach Ocasio if they see him.
